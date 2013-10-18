For some reason my novella, UNDEAD IN THE CITY, isn't showing up in any of its usual categories. That means nobody can find it!

I tweaked it on my Amazon dashboard and am going to shine a light on the story. I've always liked this one. It's bloody, sexy [hot!], funny -- like all my writing!

Lead guitarist Tempest Moon and vampire assassin Malveaux sizzle in the inner city of Detroit. Check them out.

I'd appreciate if you could help me spread the word about it.

http://amzn.to/1gSEFRz

Thank you!