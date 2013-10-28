I've had a rough few days. As I popped aspirin today at the day job, I thought about how stressful and awful some parts of the last 7 years have been. Ever since I signed my first "traditional" publishing deal. This past weekend, another chapter ended. With a disappointing whimper. I'm somewhere in the vicinity of sad/pissed off. And I'm feeling demonic.

So, I invite you to share your most horrific publishing experiences here in the comments, simply because I am hoping they will make me feel better. [Yeah. It's all about me.]

Let's not use any names of publishing companies or editors or agents. I don't need any more bad karma. Give them a nice fake name and tell your tale. I won't breathe a word. Promise.

The more gruesome, the better.