Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A New Cover & An Updated Cover

The wonderful Kim Killion has created a cover for my novella, BLOOD SONG, which will be out sometime in June, 2014. She also did an update on the cover I've had for a while for UNDEAD IN THE CITY. Aren't these great?



posted by Lynda Hilburn at 4:27 PM

