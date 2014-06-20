Back in April, 2009 a short story -- Blood Song -- appeared in the Mammoth Book of Paranormal Romance. At that point it was 8,000 words.





Since then, I've been thinking about expanding it to a novella [it's around 30,000 words now] and self-publishing it.





Well, ta da!





It's finally here.





Temporarily only available on Amazon for 90 days, after that it will be for sale at all e-book outlets.





Here's the blurb:





A voice like sunlight…

Grace Blackburn’s extraordinary voice is a gift. And a curse. As a sound healer, her otherworldly singing can create miracles. It can also kill. Only her sound circle provides the safety she craves, until the night Grace crosses paths with a fanged creature and dreams she is rescued by an angel.

A soul lost to the night…

Ethan James is sexy, playful, irreverent. And a vampire. Between his sadistic master and his dangerous blood lust, he’s losing all control of his life. Assigned to exterminate feral vampires to protect humans and prevent any unwelcome light shining

on the hidden world of the bloodsuckers, he rescues a woman whose soothing voice reminds him of the humanity he’s lost.

A deadly dance…

Grace has spent a lifetime avoiding the strong emotions that trigger deadly consequences, but Ethan arouses her like no other. He saved her, but she may be his salvation. Each is dangerous to the other. Now they must join forces and trust in the transformative power of love as they battle the hungry forces of the night.



I hope you like it, and you'll post a review!!







