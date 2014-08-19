I'm an Anne Rice Fan Girl
I don't think I've ever typed the worlds "fan girl" before regarding myself, but I'm not in the least embarrassed to admit I've been in love with Anne Rice since I read Interview with the Vampire a very long time ago. After she wrote that book, there were trillions (at least it seems that way) of vampire books published. But she was (and is) special. One of a kind. She was the first one (at least to my mind -- this has been debated by others) to make vampires creepy, witty, charming, and intelligent. They were still scary, but we loved them. Arrogantly superior Lestat reveled in his vampirism -- the quintessential bad boy. Of course, Louis suffered and shared his neuroses. The little dear. And all without sex! Anne also brought a wonderful theatricality to her book signings, arriving in coffins, decked out in gorgeous vampire clothes. I was so sad I couldn't get to New Orleans while she still lived there so I could
get my books signed.
And "they" say paranormal is dead. Ha!
