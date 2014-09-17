Free Services!
To celebrate the Fall Equinox I'm giving away a taste of some of my services.
All activities by appointment only.
One 15-minute genre fiction* novel chapter critique
Telephone, after you email me your chapter
*Genres: Any paranormal fiction including paranormal romance, urban fantasy, mystery, suspense/romantic suspense, psychological thrillers.
One 60-minute coaching session
In-person or via phone
One 60-minute Guided Group Hypnotherapy Session (guided visualization)
At my Louisville office
One 15-minute tarot consultation
Telephone only
One 60-miute group discussion of the Law of Attraction
At my Louisville office
Please contact me for dates, location and to reserve your space.
Lynda Hilburn, MA, LPC, CAC II, CCHt
Psychotherapist, Hypnotherapist, Coach, Intuitive, Author
303-939-8832
boulderboomer@aol.com
