Thursday, February 04, 2016

Rising From the Dead


I've neglected my blog for a long time. The events (personal, publishing) of the last 2-3 years really took a toll on me and I crawled into my cave to lick my wounds. I think I'm ready to stick a toe back into the outer world. I used to love writing blog posts and having guests, so I'm committed to resurrecting those practices. Like my vampires, my blog is rising from the dead. I hope you'll visit often.


posted by Lynda Hilburn at 6:15 PM

7 Comments:

Anonymous Cendi Davis said...

Will you be writing any further books about Kismet Knight and the Denver group? I really enjoyed the vampire shrink, blood therapy and Crimson psyche. I really want to read more about Kismet, devereaux, Alan Stevens, Maxie and the whole crew.

10:34 AM  
Blogger Lynda Hilburn said...

Hi, Cendi: Thanks for writing. I'm slowly working on book 4 in the series. I'm so glad you have enjoyed the first 3 books. It's really great of you to tell me! I'll try to write faster!
Hugs, Lynda

9:42 PM  
Anonymous Cendi said...

Oh please don't write faster! Your books are awesome and it's better that they be good than fast. I will be waiting with bated breath, lol. But really I will be excited to see where this great story is going to go next! Thank you

7:39 AM  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

I am happy to hear that you are continuing on with the series. I love this series and will be looking forward to reading the next installment. Kind regards Ange.

2:57 AM  
Blogger Barbs Sowerby said...

So glad there'll be more Kismet, I look forward to it

8:46 AM  
Blogger Barbs Sowerby said...

So glad there'll be more Kismet, I look forward to it

8:47 AM  
