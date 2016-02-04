I've neglected my blog for a long time. The events (personal, publishing) of the last 2-3 years really took a toll on me and I crawled into my cave to lick my wounds. I think I'm ready to stick a toe back into the outer world. I used to love writing blog posts and having guests, so I'm committed to resurrecting those practices. Like my vampires, my blog is rising from the dead. I hope you'll visit often.