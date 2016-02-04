Rising From the Dead
I've neglected my blog for a long time. The events (personal, publishing) of the last 2-3 years really took a toll on me and I crawled into my cave to lick my wounds. I think I'm ready to stick a toe back into the outer world. I used to love writing blog posts and having guests, so I'm committed to resurrecting those practices. Like my vampires, my blog is rising from the dead. I hope you'll visit often.
7 Comments:
Will you be writing any further books about Kismet Knight and the Denver group? I really enjoyed the vampire shrink, blood therapy and Crimson psyche. I really want to read more about Kismet, devereaux, Alan Stevens, Maxie and the whole crew.
Hi, Cendi: Thanks for writing. I'm slowly working on book 4 in the series. I'm so glad you have enjoyed the first 3 books. It's really great of you to tell me! I'll try to write faster!
Hugs, Lynda
Oh please don't write faster! Your books are awesome and it's better that they be good than fast. I will be waiting with bated breath, lol. But really I will be excited to see where this great story is going to go next! Thank you
I am happy to hear that you are continuing on with the series. I love this series and will be looking forward to reading the next installment. Kind regards Ange.
So glad there'll be more Kismet, I look forward to it
